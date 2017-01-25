Dunn School shuts out Coast Union boys and girls soccer teams

Much to the chagrin of coach Luis Plasencia, his Coast Union varsity soccer squad was shut out for the second straight game, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Dunn School. Following their 6-0 blanking at Laguna Blanca on Jan. 11, Coast drove to the Santa Ynez Valley and was shut down 7-0 by the Dunn School Earwigs.
Plasencia said the loss to Dunn was like the defeat at Laguna Blanca because the team felt like it had lost before the game started.
“The boys have not been mentally prepared to play,” the coach explained.
He was not offering excuses, but he noted that “inconsistency” with the schedule has played a role in the team’s losses: “We have been playing a game once every two weeks,” which makes it tough for the players to stay sharp and to compete effectively.
Rainy weather has caused the cancellation of soccer matches and has hindered practice time as well.
The Broncos have a home match set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 against Dunn.
Girls
The Lady Broncos were shut out 2-0 at Dunn School on Thursday, Jan. 19. Coach Vicki McConnell reported that it was an “extremely physical game with a lot of penalty calls on both sides.” In fact, a Dunn player was given a yellow card (a warning that an additional violation would require her removal from the game).
Coast only managed three shots on goal, and those were taken by Gabby Cisneros and Cammie Tathum. Cynthia Cadena had 19 saves in goal for Coast Union.
The next home match for the Lady Broncos is Saturday Jan. 28, a makeup for a match previously postponed due to rain. The Liberty High School team will come to Cambria for that 1 p.m. match.
