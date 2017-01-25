Coast Union girls pull away in second half, top Coastal Christian

Coast Union’s Lady Broncos were tied 13-13 with Coastal Christian at halftime of Friday night’s Coast Valley League game at the Oceano Community Center. But the tenacity of Coast Union’s defense was too much for the Lady Conquerors in the fourth quarter, and Coast pulled away for an impressive victory, 32-19, Jan. 20.
Both teams scored four points in the third quarter, but Coast tallied 15 in the final quarter to Coastal Christian’s two points, and the win improved Coast Union’s record in the Coast Valley League to 3-0 (the Lady Conquerors are 3-1).
Kaylee Ferguson led Coast with 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocked shots, according to coach Bobby Youngs. Karis Lawson tossed in 10 points, had 10 steals and seven rebounds. Emily McAvoy had four points, four rebounds and four assists.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Lady Broncos took on Shandon’s Lady Outlaws at Coast Union, and Coast was victorious, 28-10. Lawson led the team in scoring with 10 points; she also had three rebounds and three assists.
Meg Stern chipped in with five points, five rebounds and five steals. Ferguson hauled down three rebounds and scored four points. The next home game is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 against Valley Christian.
