Coast Union soars past Cuyama Valley in league basketball openers

Superstitions aside, Friday the 13th of January was certainly not a lucky day for the Cuyama Valley High School basketball team. The Bears traveled to Cambria to take on the Coast Union varsity, and the Broncos prevailed, 67-37.
It was the opening game of the Coast Valley League season for Coast Union. The Broncos netted 25 points in the first quarter, 22 more in the second and never looked back.
Coast was led by Jack MacKinnon’s 26 points and seven rebounds; he also had four assists and four steals. His twin brother, Sam, chipped in with 14 points (12 on three-pointers), seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
Jez Lawson, frequently among the leading scorers, concentrated on dishing out assists rather than pumping in points. He often gained control of the ball under the basket, but passed off to a teammate instead of shooting.
Lawson had 10 assists, two steals, and seven rebounds. Riley Kennedy scored eight points and snagged three rebounds, and Auggie Johnson contributed seven points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.
Roberto Cueva scored seven points and added three rebounds for Coast Union.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Broncos traveled to Valley Christian Academy, and won their second Coast Valley League game by a 61-28 score over the Lions. Johnson scored 19 points (hitting four of nine 3-point shots) and grabbed six rebounds, adding three steals and a pair of assists.
Sam MacKinnon poured in 14 points (nailing three of eight 3-pointers), snagged five rebounds and dished out two assists. His twin brother, Jack, had six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and four points.
Lawson tallied 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and had six assists for Coast, and Riley Kennedy led the team with nine rebounds and he poured in seven points.
The next home game for the Broncos is Saturday, Jan. 21, a 2 p.m. start. The game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5).
Girls
The Lady Broncos varsity basketball team got off to a good start in their opening Coast Valley League game Friday, Jan. 13, by beating the visiting the Cuyama Valley Lady Bears, 30-25.
Karis Lawson led the team with 12 points, nine steals and two blocks, while Emily McAvoy had six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
The girls’ record is now 3-6 for the season after a 45-5 rout of Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Lawson let the team with 19 points, five steals and three blocks, according to coach Bobby Youngs. Alondra Mercado added eight points, grabbed two rebounds and had a pair of steals. Kaylee Ferguson contributed eight points, snagged nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
Coast’s next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Shandon — a 5 p.m. game.
JV boys
The players on the Bronco JV basketball team were commended individually by the referees after the team shut down the Cuyama Valley Bears JV team, 37-13, on Friday January 13 at Coast Union.
The handshakes from officials resulted from the sportsmanship and grace that coach Michael McAvoy’s team demonstrated during a lopsided game dominated by the Broncos.
“In the second half, we never ran a fast break,” McAvoy explained in an email interview. “In the third quarter, the players ran the shot clock (which starts at 35 seconds) down to 10 seconds before taking a shot.”
And in the fourth quarter, the Broncos ran the shot clock down to five seconds, in order to not appear to be running up the score against the undermanned Bears.
McAvoy noted that his team has been “on the other side of a drubbing, and don’t want to do that to another team”; still, the JV players worked on improving their on-court communication and passing skills, the coach said.
David Amodei led the team with 16 points and six rebounds. Braiden Beauchene added six points and two rebounds, while Cameron Castle scored five points and hauled down two rebounds.
The JV team competed against Valley Christian Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and beat the Lions 47-17. McAvoy noted his team had just six players — one was absent with an illness.
“The Broncos played an excellent game for four quarters. … They are really learning the mindset of communication, defense, and rebounding. They grabbed a season best of 23 rebounds,” McAvoy said.
The top scorer for Coast was Amodei, who poured in 21 points, including three for three from the 3-point line. David May tallied nine points, and Nate Markham was credited with four rebounds.
The next home game for the Broncos is Saturday, Jan. 21, a 12:30 p.m. contest against Bellarmine-Jefferson High School.
John FitzRandolph: johnfitz44@gmail.com
Comments