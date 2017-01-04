Alumni soccer teams test Coast Union varsity in the rain

Varsity soccer players from both boys and girls teams ignored the chilly, wet weather Dec. 30 and entertained alumni teams for the annual alumni event at Coast Union. The boys were fell to their alumni 7-3, and the girls managed a 3-3 tie against their alumni opponents.
The three goals scored by the varsity boys were credited to Fidel Figueroa, Emany Plasencia and Manuel Molina. A few of the alumni players who participated were Fidel Figueroa Sr., Roberto Quintero (the Bronco MVP in 2015-16), Ricky Abitia, Mitchell Gonzalez, Omar Catalan and Moises Jimenez.
Bronco coach Luis Plasencia reported that due to the rainy conditions during the fundraising event, plans to sell tacos to fans had to be scrapped — but pizzas were offered as an alternative.
The next home match for the boys is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 against Fresno Christian. The girls team plays Fresno Christian at 5 p.m.
