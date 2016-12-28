Coast Union boys win opener in Santa Barbara basketball tourney

Coast Union’s clutch shooter Auggie Johnson sank one of his patented three-pointers with 12 seconds left on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to lift the Broncos over Flintridge Prep, 40-37. It was Coast’s first game in the annual Santa Barbara Holiday Tournament.
Coach Tim May said that despite injuries to starting players Roberto Cueva (a deep thigh bruise) and Jez Lawson (examined for possible concussion), “Somehow, some way, we ended up winning. … We logged some serious minutes with our five remaining players.”
Johnson tallied 11 points, and Sam MacKinnon led the team with 12 points and six rebounds. Jack MacKinnon had four points, five boards and two assists; Lawson had four points, five rebounds and a pair of assists; Riley Kennedy added six points and grabbed six rebounds.
Soccer
A full evening of high school soccer is in store for fans and friends at Coast Union Friday, Dec. 30, as the boys and girls varsity teams take on alumni teams. The girls’ match begins at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6.
Longtime boys soccer coach Luis Plasencia announced that admission ($15 for adults and students) includes a delicious meal; fans will have their choice of three chicken or beef tacos, rice, beans, a pastry for dessert, and a soft drink or hot chocolate.
It’s a fundraiser for Coast Union’s soccer programs, Plasencia explained. The money raised helps defray the costs of sending teams to tournaments.
