Coast girls drop a pair in Santa Maria tourney

The Coast Union girls basketball team has been on the road for its past three games, including back-to-back games Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Santa Maria Tournament. Coast lost both those games: Nipomo bested Coast 33-22 in the first contest, and Mission Prep outscored Coast 54-44 in the second game.
Against Nipomo, coach Bobby Youngs said, “The girls played really hard and missed a few layups and free throws; otherwise, we would have been right there.” Against the Mission Prep Lady Royals, Coast “played another hard game. … I’m proud of the girls,” Youngs said.
The Lady Broncos were scheduled to play a final tournament game in Santa Maria on Monday, Dec. 19, but had to forfeit due to a shortage of players, Youngs said.
Earlier in the week, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the team traveled to Avenal and came home with a 47-43 victory.
