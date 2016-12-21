Laguna Blanca tops Coast girls on free kick

The Coast Union girls soccer team had a dozen shots on goal against the Laguna Blanca Owls at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13, but none of those attempts ended up in the net. And the Lady Owls prevailed 1-0, thanks to a free kick.
Cynthia Cadena had 10 saves on goal for Coast Union.
“It was a very competitive game and the girls played well,” coach Victoria McConnell reported.
It was an unproductive and frustrating day on Friday, Dec. 16, for the boys and girls varsity soccer squads. They were on the bus heading to the annual Garces Holiday Soccer Festival in Bakersfield, and as they approached Lost Hills on Highway 46, more than halfway to Bakersfield, boys coach Luis Plasencia received a phone call announcing that the tournament had been canceled.
“We stopped to use the restroom, and the athletic director called to let us know about the cancellation of the whole tournament due to wet soccer fields,” Plasencia said. “They are going to try and reschedule the tournament for Jan. 6 and 7.”
Three minutes after athletic director Thom Holt called, Plasencia got an email from the tournament organizer Vince Fanucchi explaining the postponement.
In 2012, the Lady Broncos won the Silver B category (defeating Kern Valley 2-0); and in 2013 and 2015 the Lady Broncos were runners-up in the Silver B category at the Garces event.
