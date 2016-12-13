Early Little League baseball registration can help save money

Parents whose kids plan to play Little League baseball in the spring can save money by signing their kids up early, said Matt Saunders, coach of the Cambria Reds.
For parents of children from Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay and Los Osos, the cost of registration (with any team) is $125 if they sign up before Dec. 31, Saunders said. When registering players between Jan. 1 and Jan. 17, the cost rises to $135. After Jan. 17, registration will cost $160.
Saunders said there are scholarships available for families that need financial assistance.
The Little League season begins March 17 and runs through early June. Parents can use the new website www.coastlittleleague.com to register their children.
Saunders said that parents who “complete the online registration form by Dec. 31 can lock in the early bird pricing” but do not need to submit their payments until January.
Parents or guardians with questions about the upcoming season, the available scholarships or the timing of making payments can contact Saunders by email at cambriabaseball@gmail.com.
