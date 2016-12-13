Coast Union boys basketball team wins Ojai Valley Tournament

When most of us think about the holiday season, we imagine gift-giving, family gatherings, school vacation, parties and fun. But Coast Union’s basketball players also focus on playing in tournaments — and indeed the Broncos were focused last past weekend, as they defeated three teams and claimed the championship at the Ojai Valley Tournament.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Coast humbled the Laguna Blanca Owls, 50-12. Auggie Johnson led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds. Sam MacKinnon chipped in with 11 points for Coast.
Head coach Tim May said his team was “fired up from the get-go” to beat the Owls because “they have been a bit of a thorn in our side for the past three years or so.” The success Coast Union achieved was partly because of the “suffocating defense” May’s team employed, the coach added.
On Friday Dec. 9, the Broncos took on a Coast Union nemesis: the Cate School Rams, who are always a tough opponent in all sports. The Broncos won 44-35. Johnson and Jez Lawson each scored 14 points and Jack MacKinnon grabbed 11 boards to lead the team.
“It wasn’t our best game of the year,” May said. “But one of the great parts about this team is they find ways to win.”
The team made a decision at halftime that Lawson would specifically guard the Rams’ best scorer.
Coast’s defensive plan worked well, but a late run by the Rams in the final two minutes tightened up a 15-point Bronco advantage to a 9-point lead.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Broncos outscored the Thacher Toads in the championship game, 56-44. May said that after his team went up 16-9 in the first quarter, the Broncos began playing “real lazy on defense … picking up silly fouls.”
That led to the Toads racking up 20 points in the second quarter to lead at the half, 31-28. May issued a challenge to his team at halftime: “Play better and write a new script for Broncos basketball.” That challenge was effective, and Coast Union allowed just 13 points in the second half (only five in the fourth quarter).
One of the reasons Coast was so efficient in that second half was because of Jack MacKinnon’s skills. He scored 18 in that half (21 overall) and nabbed 11 rebounds.
“He single-handedly lifted us emotionally and physically with his play, and we never looked back,” May said.
Lawson and Sam MacKinnon each tallied 14 points in that deciding game. Jack and Sam MacKinnon drained four three-pointers, and Riley Kennedy hauled down eight boards for Coast.
“We still have much to improve, including end-of-game situations while holding the lead,” May said. “These guys are writing their own script … they are gritty, tough, and willing to do the small things to accomplish our objectives.”
On Friday, December 16, the Broncos faces off against an alumni team at Coast Union, at 8 p.m., immediately following the JV basketball team’s 6:30 p.m. game.
Broncos JV squad drops three at Santa Maria tournament
When junior varsity coach Michael McAvoy took his team down to Santa Maria to participate in the first game in the Valley Christian Academy Junior Varsity tournament Thursday, Dec. 8, he and his seven players were 2-0 and looking forward to playing against other JV teams.
However, they were taken by surprise when the VCA Lions (12 players suited up) interspersed varsity players and JV players on the court against the Broncos.
Still, Coast Union “played outstanding defense against the bigger Lions’ players,” and refused to back down, McAvoy said. The Broncos were behind 23-21 at the half, and the teams were tied at the end of the third quarter. But Coast ended up on the short end of a 48-42 score.
David Amodei topped the Broncos with 20 points and nabbed nine rebounds. David Nolan and Jonah Tamoria each grabbed 10 rebounds; Nate Markham had 11 points and a pair of rebounds; and David May scored six points and had six rebounds.
On Friday, Dec. 9, once again Coast Union expected to do battle against a JV team (the Cabrillo Conquistadores from Lompoc). But it was déjà vu all over again, as the Broncos again went up against a team that liberally substituted varsity players.
It seemed that whenever the Broncos were close, the Conquistadores’ coach substituted players “who were head and shoulders above us,” McAvoy said. “Then we would chip away and get close with the more evenly matched subs,” only to have the Cabrillo coach sub in “the superior players and would pull away.
“We weren’t as crisp on defense due to inconsistent communication,” McAvoy said.
David Nolan had seven rebounds and two blocked shots; Markham and Amodei each tallied 11 points; and May tossed in six points and grabbed four boards for Coast Union.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the seven Bronco players were overpowered by 19 “talented and relentless” players suited up for the St. Joseph Knights of Santa Maria. The score was 42-12, and notwithstanding the blowout against his team, McAvoy said his players worked hard in the second half and concluded that “when these guys put their minds to it, they play very well.”
The next game for the JV team is Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Coast Holiday Invitational — at Coast Union — against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy at 6:30 p.m.
Coast Union alumni basketball game
- Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m.
- At 6:30 p.m., Broncos JV team versus San Luis Obispo Classical Academy
- At 8 p.m., Broncos varsity versus alumni, including Dillon Carr, Tim May, Gehrig Kniffen, Nahum Hernandez, Nic Morse, among many others.
- The game is broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5)
