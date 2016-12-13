Coast Union girls soccer beats Marina High School 8-1

The Coast Union girls soccer team traveled to the Monterey Peninsula to play Marina High School on Friday, Dec. 9, and came away an 8-1 win.
Kaelani Ribera had a hat trick for the Broncos with three goals, and Fabby Gonzalez and Emma Sison each had a pair of goals. Ashly Colins booted in one goal, according to coach Victoria McConnell.
Providing assists for those goals were Cammie Tatham, Alejandra Becerra and Gonzalez. Cynthia Cadena had 10 saves in goal for the Lady Broncos, whose next home match is Jan. 4 against Tranquillity High School, a 3:30 p.m. start.
