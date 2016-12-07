Cambria fisherman lands 27-pound ling cod off Morro Bay

Cambria’s Allan Dean reeled in a 27-pound ling cod Wednesday, Nov. 30, to win the day’s jackpot prize of $200 and a spot in Morro Bay Landing’s $10,000 tournament for 2016.
Dean was the top bidder for the Saltwater Fishing Adventure at the Greenspace Art and Adventure Auction in July.
Local fisherman Jim Webb offered his expertise as a guide for this unusual fishing adventure package, which included the ticket price, fishing license and instruction, gear, and introduction to the high seas.
“It was a rigorous day on the water, and Allan really hung in there,” Webb said. “He fished hard and was rewarded for his efforts.”
The two went out of Morro Bay Landing on the Endeavor with Capt. Brad Leage of Morro Bay Landing.
In addition to winning the daily jackpot, Allan is now automatically entered in the Landing’s $10,000 tournament.
Prizes are awarded to the top three biggest fish caught all year.
Entries for this contest end Dec. 31. So far, Dean’s fish is one of those three.
