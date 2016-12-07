Coast Union girls win pair at VCA basketball tourney

Coast Union’s girls basketball team competed in the Valley Christian Academy High School Tournament last week, winning two of three games.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Coast defeated St. Joseph’s 35-24. On Friday, Dec. 2, Coast Union was blown out by Cabrillo, 37-15; but Saturday, Dec. 3, the team dominated Orcutt Academy 32-17.
Coach Bobby Youngs has “a very young team this year,” including 12 players and only one senior, Emily McAvoy. “We have two juniors, and the rest are sophomores and freshmen.”
Plans to include a JV team were scuttled when not enough players were available; hence, the freshmen are now part of the varsity team.
In his second year coaching girls (he coached the varsity boys a year prior to taking over the girls program), Youngs said male players are “more aggressive” when it comes to shooting on offense, and females “realize they have to work to get a good shot and take it when they have it.”
Young’s team traveled to King City on Monday and took it on the chin, 45-18. On Tuesday, Dthey fell at home to Morro Bay, 54-17.
The next home game for the girls is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 3 against Minarets High School.
Comments