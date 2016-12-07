Cambria tennis players triumph at local tourney

The Cambria Tennis Club held a tournament on a blissfully beautiful Saturday, Dec. 3, at Coast Union, and tourney director Jess Bathke reported that the two-division event consisted of the “big hitters” (all males) group — and the “wily hitters coed” group.
Each division featured eight players, and each division completed 30 games of “no-ad” tennis, Bathke said.
Steve Kellogg and Steve Gryte teamed up to win the big hitters division, and the team of Gail McBride and Tigg Morales took the trophy for the wily hitters group. Prizes included gift certificates from the French Corner Bakery and The Tennis Warehouse.
Participant Tom Cochrun noted that cows on the nearby hill seemed to “react to some tennis shots” — and he wasn’t sure of the bovines’ were uttering “moos … or boos.”
The Cambria Tennis Club — which maintains the school’s tennis courts — will hold tournaments quarterly.
The group also hosts “drop-in tennis for all comers” on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
