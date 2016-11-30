Cambrian: Sports

November 30, 2016 10:01 AM

Campos leads Coast Union girls tennis award recipients

By John FitzRandolph

Coast Union High School tennis coach Tom Coxwell has announced awards for his 2016 fall girls tennis program, and senior Michelle Campos was recognized as the MVP.

Other awards:

▪  Senior Jazmine Kelleher received the Coach’s Award.

▪  Senior Lindy Ortiz received the High Point Award.

▪  Senior Annika Marthaler was named Most Consistent.

▪  Senior Savannah Lyon received the Most Improved Award.

Coxwell noted that notwithstanding the team’s 3-12 record, the team made “huge leaps in both skill and strategy improvements.”

“They are a wonderful group of girls and the seniors will be sorely missed,” he said.

