Coast Union kicks off soccer season with new girls head coach

The Coast Union girls soccer squad lost its opening match 3-0, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Templeton. Coach Victoria McConnell called it “a good first effort,” but added, “We have some work to do in regards to conditioning and getting to know each other as players.
“Our goalie Cynthia Cadena did an excellent job,” McConnell said. “She had over 20 saves in the match. Overall I feel proud of the girls.”
McConnell is in her second year as Resource Specialist (RSP) at Coast Union — teaching students with special needs. And because she knows the game and has coached soccer for girls — as an assistant at Coast last year — her resourcefulness this year extends beyond the classroom.
“I played soccer for 15-plus years, including four years on the varsity at Canyon High School in Santa Clarita County, and I have worked with my own children in youth soccer,” said McConnell, who is serving as head coach at Coast for the 2016-17 season.
“I love the game of soccer, it is part of my being, and I am really excited for this season,” she explained in an email interview. “We have a great group of players this year, and all of us are looking forward to a positive, hard-working, fun and (fingers crossed) winning season.”
McConnell’s assistant coach is Aymee Vialpando, and her returning captain is Cynthia Cadena. She has named two other captains for this season: Cammie Tatham and Alejandra Becera. There are 21 girls out for varsity soccer this year.
The first home soccer match for the girls is Thursday, Dec. 1, a 3:30 start against Morro Bay.
Boys
The Bronco boys varsity soccer team was shut out 3-0 by Templeton on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Coast Union. Coach Luis Plasencia said: “The boys did good in parts of the game, so that is what we have to work on for future games.
“I think we have the potential,l so it’s a matter of polishing some of the players on the team,” Plasencia explained.
The boys play at Morro Bay on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the next home match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 against Orcutt Academy.
Comments