Coast Union alumni soccer games Nov. 26

Soccer season at Coast Union begins Saturday, Nov. 26, as the varsity girls and varsity boys teams face off in a fundraiser against alumni players.
The girls vs. alumni game is set for 4 p.m., with the boys vs. alumni contest scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Cost of the evening for adults and students is $15, which includes choice of three chicken or beef tacos, rice and beans, a pastry for dessert and hot chocolate or soft drink.
The event will raise funds for Coast Union student athletes to attend future soccer tournaments in Paso Robles and Bakersfield, according to boys varsity coach Luis Plasencia.
