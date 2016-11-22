Sign-ups for Cambria youth sports now available online

The Cambria Youth Athletic Association has announced a new website that parents can use to get their kids signed up for the youth basketball program this winter. Youths in kindergarten through eighth grade can register by visiting www.cambriacyaa.com.
Basketball sign-ups are available through Nov. 30, and the games are played from Jan. 7 to March 7. The cost to register is $50. Parents may also register their kids at the General Store in the West Village. Registration forms are also available at Cambria Grammar School and Santa Lucia Middle School.
The divisions include: kindergarten and first grade; second and third grades; fourth and fifth grades; and sixth through eighth grades.
CYAA is also searching for volunteer coaches to teach and coach Cambria youth in the sport of basketball. Those interested in coaching basketball this winter should call Chris Gutierrez at 805-909-7806.
Comments