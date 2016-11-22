Coast Union’s Gigi Stoothoff chosen CVL volleyball MVP

Coast Valley League awards for the fall sports seasons were announced last week, and it came as no surprise for those who follow the Coast Union volleyball team this year that the talented senior Gigi Stoothoff has been selected as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Coach Pam Kenyon, who was named CVL Coach of the Year, called Stoothoff “a tremendously good player, great leader … an excellent setter and a very hard hitter.”
Two other Lady Broncos — senior Ahtzir Mora and sophomore Ailyn Casas — were named to the all-league first team. Kenyon said the team was “lucky to have” Mora because “she makes our team significantly stronger.”
A tremendously good player, great leader … an excellent setter and a very hard hitter.
Coast Union volleyball coach Pam Kenyon on league MVP Gigi Stoothoff
Sophomore Casas this season was “one of our best all around players … she is consistently strong,” the coach said.
And sophomore Karis Lawson, who made the all-league second team, was a “leading hitter” who played “like a veteran varsity player,” Kenyon wrote in an email interview.
Another sophomore, Haley Zinn, earned honorable mention.
“She helped us become a better team with her upbeat attitude and overall strong volleyball skills,” Kenyon said.
Football
Two Broncos earned all-league first-team honors on defense: junior Riley Kennedy and senior Warren Smith. Both racked up impressive numbers of tackles. Junior Eddie Camacho, another standout, received honorable mention by the CVL.
On offense, Smith received all-league first-team recognition, freshman Emany Plasencia — a gifted kicker and ball carrier — and Kennedy made the second team. Another freshman, Spencer Magnuson, whose snaps to the quarterback were consistently excellent, received honorable mention.
Comments