Broncos drop finale, decline playoff spot

On Friday night, Oct. 28, the baseball Indians sneaked by the Chicago Cubs, 1-0, in the World Series. And 2,166 miles to the west, some football Indians did more than edge the Coast Union Broncos — it was more like a blowout. After winning two straight Coast Valley League games, the Broncos lost, 30-6 to the Maricopa Indians, who entered the game with a 2-1 record, identical to Coast in the CVL.
The other Indians, from Cleveland, seem to be closing in on a championship while Coast Union’s team, far better than when the season was launched, can only wait until next year.
Bronco fans can hope the freshmen, sophomores and juniors on the this year’s team will come out next summer, get the physical conditioning they need, pump iron to firm up their adolescent bodies and become skilled at coach Thom Holt’s system well before the 2017 football season begins.
On Friday, Oct. 28, Coast Union was up against a team that appeared to have a stronger line: Bronco quarterback Riley Kennedy was pressured continually while the Indians’ front four blew through Coast’s line. Kennedy did escape the Indians’ rush on occasion and got off some passes, but time and again Maricopa’s defenders shadowed Kennedy’s intended receivers step for step. He was only intercepted once, but on two other occasions Maricopa defenders dropped what could have been interceptions.
In addition to the pressure the Indians put on Kennedy, reducing the chances of offensive success, Coast Union engaged in a risky play that led to a Maricopa score. Punter Emany Plasencia was pinned deep in his end zone on fourth down — but in a surprise move, he ran the ball out rather than put his foot to it. He didn’t make the first down; the Indians took over on downs, and quickly scored.
The Broncos also committed unnecessary penalties; several times they were guilty of encroachment (false start) and once they had too many players on the field. Ball-handling was also a problem: Maricopa scored its first touchdown when Coast fumbled in its own end zone and the Indians fell on the ball.
There were bright spots Friday night for the Broncos. Junior Juan Mejia gained a team-leading 96 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown scamper to lead the offense. Kennedy passed for 76 yards, connecting on short passes to Ramon Lopez, Leonardo, Ivan Favila, Stonehill and Molina. Lopez caught a pass for 17 yards, and Plasencia grabbed aerials for 31 yards.
On defense, Junior Benito Salinas led all Broncos with seven tackles and five assists. He was all over the field making plays.
Diego Leonardo had seven tackles for the Coast defense; Kennedy had six and an assist; Smith had five and an assist; Andres Quintero had four and three assists; Gary Lyons added four; Ramon Lopez and Manny Molina each had two; Eddie Camacho had two and an assist; and Anthony Stonehill had one and two assists while Luis Aguilar had one tackle.
Defensive coach Craig Brooke stuck to the fundaments of a 4-2-2 defense, and his unit played well overall. Holt said that Brooke and his other assistants, Marty Maples and Tommy Moreno, did a great job “taking these kids from not knowing what a line of scrimmage is to almost a few touchdowns shy from the playoffs.”
Coast ended up the CVL season 2-2. The team came from a fledgling group of student athletes — some of whom had zero football experience or knowledge — that was bowled over badly by far superior teams in the first few games. But game by game, Coast progressed and grew as a unit, and Holt is only losing four seniors (Warren Smith, Anthony Stonehill, Ramon Lopez and Alam Ramirez), so he has a nucleus of returning players with experience — if they all come out.
Holt noted that his team “endured” a tough season, with two deaths in the Coast family, players coming out and then quitting, and hugely talented teams winning by lopsided scores on the schedule.
“Most people will see the wins or losses and say it was not a successful season,” Holt continued. But the “other side of football” involves players learning how to “push through adversity, giving it their all and never quitting.
“These young men have gone through hell and learned valuable lessons that will take them through adulthood.”
He said he has been on championship teams and has coached championship teams. But this, “by far, is my proudest team I have ever had the pleasure to coach. I will talk of their grit and determination for decades to come.”
At halftime Friday night, Michelle Campus was chosen Homecoming queen; and Chetto Ramirez was selected as Homecoming king.
CIF playoffs
The Broncos received an invitation to face Villanova Prep of the Condor League in a 3 p.m. CIF eight-man playoff game Saturday, Nov. 5, in Ojai. The Villanova Wildcats finished with a 2-2 record in their league. Coast Union, however, declined the playoff invitation.
