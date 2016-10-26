Cambria Reds crush Atascadero, 28-0

The Cambria Reds Little League team dominated the Atascadero Orange team Sunday, Oct. 23. The 28-0 score indicated the degree of domination, as the Reds scored 14 runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Five pitchers handled the chores for the Reds: Robert Saunders, Aiden Kasper, Caiden Kennedy, Ryan Kasper and Henry Wright. Anhese Martin and Emi Pena hit the ball hard and each scored four runs.
Things didn’t go as well for the Cambria Giants, who were blanked 15-0 by Los Osos. However, there were some good plays, according to coach David Stoothoff. Giovanni Garcia played first base and made “three stellar plays,” his coach reported.
And Alex DeAlba made a terrific catch in center field. Daniel Stoothoff pitched three innings and had the Giants’ only hit.
