Coast Union clinches league volleyball title

The varsity volleyball team had an extraordinarily busy week Oct. 19 through 21, beginning with its win over Coastal Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The match improved Coast Union’s record in the Coast Valley League to 8-0. The score: 25-14, 25-9 and 25-9.
Then, on Oct. 20, the Lady Broncos improved to 9-0 in the CVL and clinched the league title by defeating Valley Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-12. Aily Casas had eight kills and 13 aces. Gigi Stoothoff had 12 kills and 10 aces, and Karis Lawson contributed eight kills and two aces.
Coach Pam Kenyon, referring to the tragic death of recent Coast Union graduate Adrian Gonzales, said: “The girls showed us what strong looks like to battle through their emotions and still play with great skill.”
On Friday night, Oct. 21, the varsity won two of three games against a team of alumni players — a fundraiser for the volleyball program. The varsity won by scores of 25-21, 25-22, and the alumni won its game 25-23. In two additional games, the alumni prevailed, 25-20 and 15-11.
Kenyon said (tongue in cheek) that she witnessed “the officials being bribed” which resulted in some “very suspicious calls in favor of the alumni.”
The alumni players included: Katelyn Lorenz (2012), Dora Berry (2011), Katherine Heistand (1998), Sarah Mavety (1995), Kristin Morse (1997), Kati Purchase Soto (2002, and the only Coast Union player chosen as Player of the Year by the Tribune), Kari Kinney Ballesteros (2002), Elida Moore (2008), Teriza Roza Charuz (2000), Tara Purchase (2000), Christina Plasencia (2014, selected as Female Athlete of the Year) and Itzel Saavedra (2014).
The volleyball team finished the CVL season Tuesday, Oct. 25, at home against Shandon. The Lady Broncos achieved their 10th win in league play by defeating the Outlaws 3-0. The leading player for Coast was Stoothoff, who finished with 10 aces in the contest (25-5, 25-7, 25-13).
Raely Barbosa contributed six kills, and Haley Zinn chipped in with five kills, helping the team to its second undefeated league season in a row. Meanwhile the CIF playoffs begin Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Kenyon.
Tennis
The last home match of the season for the Coast Union tennis team pitted the Lady Broncos against the Atascadero Greyhounds on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Greyhounds came up with a victory, downing Coast 13-5.
Top seed Michelle Campos won one of her three sets (0-6, 2-6, 6-1), while Annika Marthaler also won a set (2-6, 4-6, 6-3).
The doubles team of Jazmine Kelleher and Lindy Ortiz triumphed in two of their three sets (6-1, 0-6, 6-2). The team of Zoe Markham and Savannah Lyon won one of three sets (6-0, 0-6, 1-6).
Coach Tom Coxwell said the match against Atascadero was “hard fought” by all of his players. He said that Marthaler is “probably playing the best tennis for the team right now, followed by the doubles team of Kelleler and Ortiz.”
It was the last home match for seniors Campos, Kelleher, Rebecca Odza and Ortiz. They each received flower bouquets, and Coxwell said, “These girls are the heart of the team and will be sorely missed.”
The team closes out the season Thursday, Oct. 27, at Villanova Prep in Ojai.
