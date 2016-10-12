Butterfield, Mendoza lead Coast Union runners vs. Mission Prep

Mission Prep may have outscored the Coast Union cross country team Wednesday, Oct. 5 — 19-38 on the girls side; 19-42 for the boys (the lower score wins). But Broncos coach Jim Hurley said his competitors “all ran very well” and that some had an improvement of “over a minute or more” from their previous outings.
The top finisher for Coast among the girls was Karina Mendoza, who came in third with a time of 22 minutes, 44 seconds; Fabby Gonzales was sixth at 23:10. Other girls who competed were Maria Ramirez, eighth (25:19); Sujey Gonzales, ninth (25:32); and Maria Castillo, 12th (28:19).
Meanwhile, Paul Butterfield placed second among the boys with a time of 16:39, and Caesar Hernandez was seventh at 19:31. Other boys in the competition were Colby Ratzat, ninth (19:39); Ethan Walters, 10th (20:01); David May, 14th (21:12); Alam Romo, 18th (21:45); and David Nolan, 21st (23:22).
Coach Hurley noted that two runners competed for the first time: Edgar Ramirez came in 22nd (23:23); and Jose Diego was 25th (23:22).
Scarecrow Classic 5K
Seventy participants in the Scarecrow Classic 5K from Shamel Park ran or walked around the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve and back to Shamel on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The fundraiser, for the Cambria Youth Athletic Association, raised $2,000, according to event coordinator Norm Martin. The funds will be used to purchase equipment for youth sports activities in Cambria.
Comments