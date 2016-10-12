Coast Union stays perfect in league volleyball at 6-0

Over the past six volleyball seasons, Coast Union has a combined record of 58-6 against Coast Valley League opponents. This season, the Lady Broncos are starting out where they finished (8-0) in league play in 2015: On Thursday, Oct. 6, the team shut out the Shandon Outlaws 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-6), and now sits atop the CVL with a 5-0 record.
Senior Gigi Stoothoff had four aces and seven kills, while sophomore Karis Lawson chipped in with seven kills. Sophomore Ailyn Casas had a good night, tallying 10 aces, and freshman Ellie Kennedy finished with six kills.
Coach Pam Kenyon had this to say about Kennedy in an email interview: “She is tall, has a great hang time for blocking, has what seems to be an innate understanding of the game, and she has contributed as a kill leader for us as well as a blocking leader.”
The last freshman to make the varsity was Sophie Flemion in 2008, Kenyon noted.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lady Broncos hosted Maricopa and continued their CVL winning streak, downing the Lady Indians 3-0. The scores were 25-7, 25-14 and 25-8.
Stoothoff again led the way for the Lady Broncos, with nine kills and six aces. Casas had four kills and six aces, while Lawson chipped in with four kills. Sophomore Hayley Zinn contributed three kills and four aces.
Coach Kenyon said that Zinn “has helped us become a better team with her upbeat attitude and overall strong volleyball skills.”
Coast’s JV team lost to Maricopa’s JV squad, 22-25, 26-22 and 15-11 on Tuesday, but Coach Jeff Smith said his players “are really learning, and playing their best volleyball of the year right now.”
Coast Union’s varsity is on top of the CVL standing with a 6-0 record. Maricopa is 1-5.
Next on Coast’s schedule is a match at Cuyama Valley on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The next home match is Tuesday, Oct. 18 against Coastal Christian, a 6 p.m. start time. The JV team plays at 5 p.m.
Tennis
The Lady Broncos were defeated in their tennis match at Laguna Blanca High School in Santa Barbara on Sept. 6, playing what coach Tom Coxwell called “the toughest team we’ve gone up against” this season.
The only win was one set by doubles partners Ani Corbet and Alyssa Drew.
However, Coast Union turned the tables on the Lady Owls at home Thursday, Oct. 6, besting Laguna Blanca 10-8. Michelle Campos won two of three sets (6-1, 6-0) and Annika Marthaler also won two singles sets, 6-3 and 6-0.
The doubles team of Corbet and Drew won two of their three sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Football
Seven weeks after their last home game, the Bronco football team returns to Coast Union on Friday, Oct. 14, for a 7 p.m. game against Coast Valley League rival Valley Christian Academy. The Broncos had a bye week last week.
Coast Union is 0-5 overall and 0-1 in Coast Valley League play. Valley Christian, coming off a 66-26 rout of Shandon, is 1-1 in league play and 3-3 overall.
The high school hopes for a good turnout to support the team, but for those who can’t make it, the game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5).
Following the Valley Christian game, the Broncos have two games remaining on their schedule. They play a 1 p.m. Saturday game Oct. 22 at Shandon before returning home to close out the season with a 7 p.m. game against Maricopa on Friday, Oct. 28.
The season’s final game is Senior Night and Homecoming, with a Homecoming parade set for 2:30 p.m.
