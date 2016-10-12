Los Osos fall teams top Cambria

Both Cambria Little League teams went down to defeat against teams from Los Osos in Fall Ball contests Sunday, Oct. 9. The Cambria Giants were defeated 12-2 by Los Osos, but the Giants got decent pitching from Dane Volz and Robert Saunders.
The only hit in the game was by Daniel Stoothoff, who also caught all five innings. Coach David Stoothoff reported that his younger players got quite a bit of playing time because four of the older boys were not available to play Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Cambria Reds were shut out 14-0 by the Los Osos Arnie’s Team on Sunday. The Reds got a leadoff double from Caiden Kennedy, but they couldn’t bring him home; in fact, the Reds left several base runners stranded in scoring position.
Los Osos scored three runs in the first, three more in the third, and eight in the fourth inning. The Reds, who suffered their first loss of the autumn season, are 3-1 in Fall Ball thus far and have a bye this coming weekend.
