Cambria Scarecrow Classic 5K run set for Saturday

The first Cambria Scarecrow Classic 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Shamel Park. The event is a fundraiser for the Cambria Youth Athletic Association.
The cost for participants is $25 (T-shirt included), and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The run begins at 8:30, goes around the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve and back to Shamel Park. Entrants are encouraged to dress in scarecrow style. Awards will be given for top finishers based on age categories — and for the best scarecrow attire.
CYAA provides athletic activities for Cambria youth.
To register or receive more information log on to www.cambriascarecrowclassic.com.
