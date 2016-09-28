Cambria Reds improve to 2-0 in Fall Ball

The Cambria Reds and the Cambria Giants Little League teams played some Fall Ball on Sunday, Sept. 25, and the Reds won a lopsided game against Atascadero while the Giants lost to Los Osos, 11-6.
The Intermediate-class Reds traveled to steamy hot (98 degrees) Atascadero, and Cambria put some offensive heat on Atascadero by scoring 23 runs — three in the first inning, 10 in the third inning and 10 in the fourth — to secure its second win in a row.
Coach Matt Saunders of the Reds highlighted three players who got their first hits as Intermediate players: Eli Lynn, Henry Wright and Robert Saunders.
Meanwhile, the Giants got some sturdy pitching from Alex De Alba, who went two innings and struck out four, and coach David Stoothoff said his players “made some improvements” in their fielding skills.
“It was a good experience for some of our younger players, and hopefully we can get the bats going next week,” Stoothoff said.
The AAA/Majors-level Giants are now 1-1.
