Little League Reds win Fall Ball opener, 11-7

The first game of the Little League “Fall Ball” season was a positive one for the Cambria Reds, as they defeated Los Osos, 11-7 on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Los Osos.
The big blast for Cambria was a booming three-run home run by Anhase Martin to give the Reds the lead. Coach Gary Stephenson said it was the longest home run he had ever seen in a Little League game.
Other Reds also stepped up at the plate with multiple hits – including Alan Nunez, Caiden Kennedy, and Michael Sison (who went 3-for-4).
Coach Matt Saunders pointed out that Martin, Nunez and Robert Saunders combined for some clutch pitching. Nunez closed out the game with two scoreless innings.
Meanwhile the Cambria Giants won their game against Morro Bay, 8-3, according to coach David Stoothoff.
Jovan Merlos banged out two hits and had three runs batted in. He also pitched two innings and struck out six batters. Dane Volz pitched well and struck out two batters. The Giants collected eight hits, and “a lot of new kids got their feet wet,” Stoothoff said.
