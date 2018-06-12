Cambrian letters to the editor, June 14, 2018

Thanks to Cambria Grammar 5th-graders

To the fifth-grade Cambria Grammar School class of Sarah Moore:

I am writing to you on behalf of my students (your pen pals) at Likhakeng Primary School. While my students would have liked to be the ones to write final letters to you themselves, they are currently taking their winter assessment tests and will not have the chance before your last day of school. Luckily, I know my students well, and I have a good idea of what they would have liked for you to know.

On every occasion that we have received letters from you, cheers and claps have filled our classroom. Many of your friends would even find themselves compelled to raise from their seats and dance. Dancing is how we express joy here, and your letters have brought us significant joy.





With the exception of speaking to me, most of my students had never spoken to an American before. They had ideas of what America and Americans are like, but now, thanks to you, they have learned about and gotten to know some of the unique and wonderful people that make up our country. Thank you for taking the time to share about your lives, and for taking the time to learn about their lives here. Each of you will now have a forever friend in Lesotho.





Even if you never get a chance to visit this beautiful country, I hope this pen pal exchange has showed you that outside of America (and in America) there are so many different and interesting people who are eager to share their stories. They all have stories that are worthy of being heard. By continuing this act of listening and sharing that you’ve started with your pen pals, you will continue to make connections with other people where you never thought possible. You will grow to be better people than you already are. You are all capable of this, as well as accomplishing so many other great things. From the bottom of our hearts we wish you luck in middle school and beyond! From all the way over in Lesotho, we are thinking of you and cheering you on.





Khotso, pula, nala (Peace, love and prosperity).





Leslie Logan, and the sixth-grade class of Likhakeng Primary School, Lesotho, Africa



