Cambrian letters to the editor, May 31, 2018

Thank you CCSD board member
I attended the May 24 Cambria Community Services District board meeting where the proposed 2018-19 preliminary budget and the proposed CCSD rate increase were discussed.
Why was Harry Farmer the only board member who stuck his neck out, did his homework and was prepared to take a detailed look at the proposed items and ask pertinent questions? No other director participated with such thoroughness, dedication and articulation.
Director Farmer obviously takes his job seriously and carefully researches the issues before each meeting. I commend him and truly appreciate his thoughtful presence on the board.
Director Farmer’s positions are highly transparent, and he listens carefully to Cambria’s residents. He is the only director who makes himself so available and so open to general community input through, for example, his Wednesday Table Talk sessions.
Mr. Farmer is a tremendous community and CCSD asset. I would love to see the other directors follow his example. If they did, perhaps we wouldn’t be in the current fiscal crisis we find ourselves in.
Donald Archer, Cambria
