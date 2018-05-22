Cambrian letters to the editor, May 24, 2018

A night of music to remember
An intimate audience at the J. Buckley Theatre on May 6 was treated to the virtuoso performance of renowned guitarist Ron Eschete, accompanied by Charlie and Sandi Shoemake.
Ron shared heartwarming stories of Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie. Harmony Café’s Giovanni Grillenzoni prepared an artistic presentation of hors d’ouvres to compliment the performance. Be sure to reserve early for the Central Coast Jazz Institute’s semi-annual fundraiser May 27. There will be one show only at 4 p.m., and your tax-deductible donations will benefit the Institute’s students. Giovanni’s special buffet will be available during and after the performance.
Iggy Fedoroff, Cambria
San Simeon Fire Protection Priority No. 1
Fire protection is supposed to be priority one for our community. We have seriously inadequate water storage and end-of-life, undersized asbestos-cement water lines. A lot of money and years were spent studying our needs and developing a Master Plan. The Community Service District Board is completing next year’s budget, and guess what? No funds. That is right, no funds were set aside in the budget for improving fire protection or increasing water storage.
They are holding back on an allowed rate increase by 2 percent. This represents about $1 to $1.50 per month on the average water bill per resident and total revenue increase for our district of $20,000 per year including hotels. That’s revenue that could be used to make critical improvements to our fire protection.
How sub-standard is our fire protection? Our average, fire flow is one-third of the state minimum for residential properties. It is less than one-tenth of that required for our hotels. Water storage is equally deficient.
What can an additional 2 percent rate increase, or $20,000 a year in revenue, buy? It could make the loan payments on the new large water line through the center of town. This “mainline” improves fire protection throughout San Simeon -- ocean and inland sides. Even if we get grants, we are going to need matching funding.
With the Highway 1 closure, it is true that hotel revenue and profits are adversely impacted. But this is next year’s budget, and Highway 1 will be open, and we could even see a surge in tourist business.
With an additional 2 percent rate increase, let’s get some fire protection money in the budget.
Hank Krzciuk, San Simeon
A reminder of where our story began
Mitochondrial Eve: The Mother of us all. Our story begins in Africa sometime between 150,000 and 170,000 years ago with a woman who anthropologists have dubbed Mitochondrial Eve. She was awarded this mythic epithet in 1987 when population geneticists discovered that all people alive on the planet today can trace their maternal lineage back to her.
Sylvia A. Hanna, Cambria
