Thank you to all the volunteers, staff and Cambrians who made the Bee Faire a success

Beautify Cambria Association welcomed more than 100 visitors to its Third Annual Bee Faire on May 6. The Historical Museum’s gardens were blooming and welcomed hundreds of bees, as well. Everyone had a great time, and learned a lot about bees.
Kids visited the vendors on a Scavenger Hunt, getting nuggets of information about how important bees are to agriculture – they pollinate about $20 billion of U.S. food production, including 90 fruit, nut and vegetable crops. The prize for getting all the stickers was a Celebrity tomato plant, already started and blooming.
Many Cambrians and other Central Coast bee lovers came together to make the Faire such a success: Cambria’s Lady Tie Di, Dianne Brooke, presided again as emcee. Local musician Marcus DiMaggio sang and played his guitar; speakers from Cal Poly, Central Coast Beekeepers Alliance and SLO Master Gardeners shared their knowledge and answered questions.
BCA’s Jason Anderson sold his homemade strawberry jelly sweetened with honey, honey- smoked fish and honey-barbecued pulled pork sandwiches. Soto’s True Earth Market offered lemonade and vegetarian dishes. They also sold a wide variety of honey-related products.
Cindalee Bidwell sold CSA fruits and vegetables from Paul McKinney’s Farm and her own special honey salve.
Beekeepers came from all over Central California: Michael Lindsey came from Templeton, Archie Mitchell brought his special honey from Lompoc and Christopher Carlberg came all the way from Wasco with his honey and pollen. Sue Hulsmann and her Queen Team, from Paso Robles, sold a variety of honey products.
Chantal Donahue, Rita Burton and Cheryle Raiter manned the Chaucer Mead booth, a very popular fermented honey drink.
Debra Jurey offered beautiful beaded and metal clay bee jewelry. Cambria Nursery brought pollinator friendly plants and bee gift items.
Kids and adults enjoyed watching the bees work in the observation hive displayed by Central Coast Beekeepers Alliance. Several beekeepers were on hand to enlighten and answer questions.
Atascadero beekeeper Richard Soundy breeds native and honey bees together in his unique custom-built hives.
Kids and their parents enjoyed making hats with the Native Daughters of the Golden West. Sara Blair Field painted beautiful bees and butterflies on happy faces. Beeswax candle making was again a big hit, according to volunteers Kris Fox and Tree Lees. The Bee Facts Scavenger Hunt was fun for all ages. Tomato plants graciously donated from Clearwater Plant Nursery were given as prizes.
The Grand Finale of the Buzzy Pets Parade drew about a dozen participants. Everyone got a prize, from Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry in Cambria and Lemos Feed and Pet Supply. Local celebrity cat Sunshine was the only entrant who was not a dog. Historical Society gardener Harry Farmer awarded the prizes. He’s also an elected official, a director on the Community Services District Board, but assured the audience that he took no bribes in judging.
The Historical Society welcomed the Bee Faire and visitors to their lovely bee-friendly garden.
Many BCA volunteers swept, carried and generally did the work required to make the Bee Faire a memorable event for everyone. Thank you all!
BCA works all year to beautify our town. BCA provided the Trash/Recycling/Planter Receptacles (TRPRs), topped with flowering plants for those hungry bees. The new artistic benches BCA provided around town invite visitors and locals to set a spell. The sidewalk improvement in front of Soto’s True Earth Market was another BCA project.
Claudia Harmon Worthen, President, Beautify Cambria Association
