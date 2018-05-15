Cambrian letters to the editor, May 17, 2018

CCSD Needs Cost Savings
The Cambria Community Services District continues to be tax hungry by not combining with the Health Care District and/or obtaining volunteers or another grant to maintain fire prevention capability.
Resources are biannual CCSD and HCD property taxes. Also, poor management is verified by 4 percent systemic increases in rates for 2018, 2019, 2020 to ... infinity. This confirms inability to: manage budgets, compensate for inflation and improve system performance. Taking from locals is easier.
A cost savings checklist follows:
1. All fees should support water and sewer services. Hence, no funds for trails, skateboarding, dog and sport parks. Our tennis group is self-supporting.
2. Do not require departments to spend entire budgets.
3. For attrition — eliminate or replace positions with entry level wages and benefits.
4. Implement a "cost savings award program."
5. Implement "outsourcing." Legal department and human resources? The Tribune and San Simeon outsource delivery and water/sewer services, respectively.
6. Increase wages and "promote within" based on individual merit.
7. Perform "Life Cycle Costs" to justify replacing "desalination of brackish water" with cleaner last stage "reverse osmosis."
Werner Koch, Cambria
