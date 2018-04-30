New director gets ready for summer at Camp Ocean Pines

To me, there is nothing like a good cup of tea and an interesting conversation. With only tea in mind, this morning at the coffee shop I happened to comment on a fellow patron’s T-shirt emblazoned with “Camp Ocean Pines.” As that was my first place of residence when I moved here in 1981, I was drawn to ask her connection. I needed something to write about this week, and she kindly gave up a little of her time.
I came to find out she is the new camp director there! Her name is Erin Moses, and she just moved to Morro Bay this last week from San Diego, where she grew up.
“I worked in an outdoor educational program through the YMCA for sixth-graders for four years as an assistant director. Through conferences and other means, I was looking for connections to move into a director position. You know, all camps are special in their own ways, but Camp Ocean Pines is legendary; it kind of has its whole own mystique, its setting, its programs and people. I was really excited to see the position available here!
“I got the bug when I was a camp counselor down in Julian in the mountains in 2010. Everything in Julian closes up at 5 p.m. … I put Cambria about two notches up from there – it’s wonderful here!
“I got my college degree in human development from Sonoma State with the thought of going into speech therapy. After college, I took an extended bus tour of Europe, which gave me the opportunity of discovering other cultures firsthand, which is surprisingly useful in the camp business.”
Naturally I wondered how that was so and also about exactly what her duties are as the director of a camp. Is it a year-round position?
“Well, after Europe … here I am, still in the camp biz. Yes, it is a year-round job. We have to promote the camp, coordinate exactly what our programs are, and we must hire our camp staff. This summer, almost half our counselors are from England (via the J1 visa program to learn about other cultures) with the rest coming from around California and other parts of the U.S.
“We start recruiting our staff in January so they can watch our online training videos, begin to develop relationships with fellow employees, get comfortable. They learn about first aid, how to deal with homesickness, behavioral observations like if a kid is getting left out and how to deal with it.… Counselors are in a unique position. Kids tend to idolize them – they aren’t siblings, and they are a parent but are still guides. And that is exactly what we do – we guide them to being themselves.
“That is, in fact, a phrase I learned at another camp, that ‘camp is the best place to be yourself!’ Like I said, I worked with sixth-graders, so I had a lot of interaction with the teachers as well. I was talking to one teacher about a kid named Hank and they didn’t know who I meant. I told them I thought his real name may have been James and they laughed saying he’d never identified himself that way before. These kids sometimes just step into who they want to be, create themselves in that environment.”
Having spent quite a few summers in camp myself (I was Pogo in Girl Scout camp), I remember how independent we were allowed to be. I always felt more secure within myself after those experiences.
Erin echoed that by saying the kids are expected to make their own beds, eat what they wish to of what’s offered, be a part of the community.
“In school, they learn hard things like math and writing. But, they don’t always have direction when it comes to interpersonal skills. Here, they’re not getting graded on anything – it is about discovering firsthand how those relationship and critical thinking skills feel, emotionally and physically.
“Our counselors are encouraged to be silly and weird (so) that the campers realize it is OK to have fun. In counselor training, we act out age roles and how to interact with those ages as they’ll be doing that all summer. We also get each of them comfortable with all the activities, be it archery, science or whatever so they can jump in and lead an event anytime. The kids pick up on all this. This just further enhances the bonds these kids build with each other and the whole camp community. I love it!”
Almost all their camps are full this summer. There are eight five- to seven-day sessions starting June 17 with children from all over.
“I haven’t come to Camp Ocean Pines to change things or shake it up. It’s an amazing place, an amazing program already. I love Chris Cameron and all he’s done. I am just here to learn its ways and keep the vibe and program alive. One of the latest things camps are integrating is ‘mindfulness’. We may have kids take time to breathe and how to understand their emotions. They aren’t getting graded on these things like at school, so, it’s more conducive to the concept of mindfulness.”
At the age of 26, Erin Moses seems to have found her balance in the world, the alter-reality of summer camp and at our very own jewel on the hill, Camp Ocean Pines. Thanks for taking the time to chat over tea. Your patience and kindness are exactly what all our kids need. Carry on!
