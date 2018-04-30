Busy May at museum features berries, bees and Heritage Days

Wait a minute … if it is now May, what happened to April, which is now the proverbial history? So, we look to the future, with a remarkably full schedule of wonderful happenings for you at the Cambria Historical Museum.
The Cambria Grammar School second-graders visited us, and enjoyed many educational activities with our docents, under the organization of Terry Shue, including a tour about town and the Squibb House gardens with Bruce Black. Today the pre-kindergarten students make their return visit, with activities cued to their developmental level. We appreciate our docents and early-childhood specialists for always pitching in to provide a memorable experience for children of all ages.
You are invited to the second annual Ollalieberry Festival which we host in our museum gardens this Saturday, May 5, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, under the direction of Gayle Jenkins. If you thought last year was fun, wait until you see what they have in store for you this year. The local berry products are always a sure hit! Come between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m..
You are invited to the third annual Bee Faire, which we also host in our gardens on Sunday, May 6. Attendees have fond memories of fun and food items, which will be available again. There will be an admission fee of $10 to support this fairly new nonprofit in their endeavors to benefit our community. Please come between noon and 4 p.m.
You are invited to hear a return guest speaker, Clark Colahan, coming to us from Washington state to speak in the parlor on Thursday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. Clark was with us seven years ago to launch his book about the earliest homesteaders in the area. He wrote and spoke about many details of Cambria’s establishment and pioneer families, and during the Year of the Woman will provide us with the perspective of “Lovina Dart: Letters Home From an Eloquent Pioneer on San Simeon Creek.”
Lovina was the sister of E.A. Clark, who kept such a detailed chronicle that it is utilized by many for their research. “On the Banks of San Simeon Creek” will be available for purchase that evening. Space is limited in our intimate venue, so reserve your place with Penny Church at 927-1442. Members attend free, and the public’s charge of $10 is applicable to a $30 annual membership, entitling you to all our events. We always serve delicious hors d’oeuvres and beverages.
You are invited to one of our biggest traditions, Heritage Day, on Saturday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring all things old fashioned. Music this year will be provided by Bob Benjamin accompanying all the family fun, with crafts for kids of all ages, food and beverages, and displays of the antique fire engine and Model T, quilts, and more. Jade carving returns this year, as well as butter churning, flutes and pine needle basket making, local wood bird houses, spinning and weaving, and Jim Karjala doing watercolors. Admission is free!
