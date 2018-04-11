Real cost of firefighter proposal: It’s more than you’ve been told

The sales pitch for Measure A-18, the parcel tax on the June 5 ballot, goes basically like this: For just $62.15 per parcel per year, adjusted for inflation, Cambrians can fully fund three extra firefighters, not just now but for years to come.
But it’s not exactly what it seems. The real costs of this measure are likely to be much higher than advertised.
When the CCSD made the decision to put A-18 on the ballot, it came up with a figure of $378,025 in revenue to fund new permanent positions for three firefighters who had been hired temporarily at lower pay under a SAFER grant. That number includes salaries, overtime, payroll taxes and benefits (though not training and equipment), and it is based on the pay and benefits that Cambria full-time firefighters are getting now.
At this point, no one knows exactly how much the three new positions would cost. The numbers wouldn’t be nailed down until the CCSD and firefighters’ union agree on a new contract to replace the current expiring in June. But common sense says the new firefighters would most likely be paid on the same schedule as the current ones. After all, they would be doing exactly the same work. It’s hard to imagine the union agreeing to give them second-class status.
So, $378,025 would probably cover only the first year. After that, the three newly permanent firefighters would be entitled to four annual 5 percent step increases. And then they would get further bumps of 5 percent at 10 years, 2.5 percent at 15 years and 2.5 percent at 20 years.
These step increases would be compounded by the annual wage hikes negotiated for all the firefighters. If the bargaining unit as a whole gets a raise of 3 percent, the firefighter moving up a step after his or her first year gets a hike of 8.2 percent – a rising tide that lifts overtime, payroll taxes and PERS retirement costs along with base pay. This goes on for three more years, for each of the three new permanent firefighter positions.
Meanwhile, the parcel tax revenue wouldn’t keep up with these rising costs. First, increases in the rate are limited to inflation. Second, the number of parcels will be decreasing as Cambrians merge vacant lots (to save on their taxes, if nothing else).
So, after the first year with the extra firefighters on board, a gap between revenue and costs begins to grow.
The accompanying chart shows one likely scenario. It assumes that the tax rate, general wage increases and health insurance costs all increase at 3 percent a year, and that the three new firefighters get their four annual step increases in their pay and retirement. On the revenue side, the chart assumes that the 1,377 vacant parcels not on the water wait list decrease by 5 percent each year.
The result is an annual revenue shortfall of about $90,000 just four years from now. And this does not include the cost of the required election (up to $10,000) at least every four years to renew the higher spending limit that accompanies the parcel tax.
That gap would continue to widen as the years go on. The CCSD would have to figure out a way to close it. It might try to raise taxes yet again or reduce basic services, such as fire prevention, forest management, or recreation.
In any case, Cambrians would pay.
Tom Gray of Cambria is an editor, writer and communications consultant who formerly served as public information officer for the Cambria Community Services District.
