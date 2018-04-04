History, berries and bees this spring at Cambria museum

As you may have gleaned, we especially love spring at the Cambria Historical Museum. Evenings can be just as enjoyable, with later and warmer sunset times, and we’d like you to join us for an extra special speaker Thursday, April 12.
We discovered and shared Jim Silverman’s informative historical posts on Facebook, which engendered so much interest that we invited him to come from Sonoma to be with us.
Silverman is a retired librarian, teacher, storyteller and authority on early California children’s books. In his book “On This Day in California History,” he chronicles our rich history of cultural innovation and colorful characters, and highlights unforgettable stories that have defined our state.
As usual, the presentation begins with hors d’oeuvres and beverages in the parlor at 5:30 p.m., free to business and family members, or for a $10 fee applicable to an annual membership. Reservations are necessary for our intimate venue, so please call Penny Church at 805-927-1442.
Also ahead
Save the date in advance for our next speaker, local researcher Jerry Praver, who will speak in our parlor Thursday, May 10, about “The Longest Probate in History? – Ownership of the Guthrie-Bianchini House from 1942 to 2001.” He will explain why the noteworthy home fell into disrepair over decades, before being saved by the Historical Society.
Outside in the glorious Heirloom Gardens, we will again welcome our partners from the Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, for the second annual Olallieberry Festival. Local vendors will offer merchandise, crafts and art, as well as delicious food and drinks, including local wine and beer. There will be live music, cooking demos by local chefs, a dessert contest, and children’s activities. Free admittance. Go to cambriaolallieberryfestival.com.
On Sunday, May 6, the third annual Bee Faire, sponsored by Beautify Cambria, returns to our grounds from noon to 4 p.m., with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit the educational components. Local honey and honeyed foods will be available; mead (honey wine), beauty products, and pollinator-friendly plants for sale.
There will also be a demonstration beehive and hands-on beeswax candle-making. Bring your pets in bee costumes for the contest from 3:30 to 4, and win valuable prizes from Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry. Call 805-927-1934 for information or more details at beautifycambria.org.
Contact Events Chairman Penny Church at pennylanec@aol.com to apply and participate in the May 26 Heritage Day, to display and demonstrate all things old fashioned at the museum. The event has been held annually since 2000, and is always great for family fun on Memorial Day weekend.
Plans are also being formalized for the third annual Celebration of Local Authors, Saturday, June 30. Please join us there, and join us in our current membership drive.
Time and space not allowing, we direct you to The Cambrian for more information about the Chili Cook-Off, Wildflower Show, Earth Day, and Faerie Festival, among all the wonderful events benefiting our town!
About the museum
The Cambria Historical Museum and bookstore, 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive, are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: (805) 927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and like us at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
Consuelo Macedo’s column is special to The Cambrian, and appears the first Thursday of each month. Macedo is the Community Relations Chairwoman on the Board of the Cambria Historical Society.
