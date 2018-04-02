Cambrian letters to the editor, April 5, 2018

Odd Fellows continue mission
When the Independent Order of Odd Fellows began in 18th century England, it was deemed odd to find people organized for the purpose of giving aid to those in need without recognition and pursuing projects for the benefits of all mankind. In Cambria, the Odd Fellows were chartered May 13, 1871. The Odd Fellows building was on Main Street, and it is believed to have burned down sometime after 1890.
Today, the International Order of Odd Fellows is very much alive. Hesperian Lodge 181 Cambria is still doing good works. About 40 members meet twice a month: One meeting is a social time and one is a business meeting. We meet at the Joslyn Center on the first Tuesday at 7 p.m., and our social meeting is the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Our motto is “Friendship, Love and Truth,” and our symbol is three rings demonstrating our principles of living a good life. Our mission is caring for the widow and orphan and the sick and distressed. In practical terms, we try to help youth, the helping agencies in our community and the veterans who have protected our country.
Cambria Odd Fellows built the first buildings for Camp Ocean Pines and recently helped pay for the building and restrooms there supporting the new amphitheater and meeting hall. We support local programs including grants for graduating students headed to college, American Legion, Sober Grad, CAN’s medical alert program, Honor Flight, Toys for Tots and local programs supporting students and teachers. You may notice our banner down at the high school. You can also see our logo on the Merchant Marine Memorial that is part of the Veterans Memorial. We paid for that reminder of the WWII sacrifices made by the Merchant Seamen.
Information: Steve Srott at 927-5298 or coastwatch@sbcglobal.net.
Brian Griffin, Cambria
A lesson in Civics 101
To the culprit: The First Amendment guarantees us all freedom of expression; it does not guarantee you the right to vandalize my car by scribbling contrary sentiments on my window. If you would like to express your opinion, get your own bumper sticker and put it on your car.
M.M. McGuire, San Simeon
Yellow pages should be moved
It’s been over a week since the 2018/19 Buy Local yellow pages book for SLO County was thrown on all of our driveways. Even today, as I walk and drive through the neighborhoods, I continue to see these directories still on the driveway of several homes. This situation makes it even easier to break in to an unoccupied house.
We have a lot of part-time owners and vacation rentals in our town. Please check out your neighbor’s home; and if you see a package or telephone directory in the driveway and if the occupants are not home, either hold it for them or move it to an area that is not visible.
Mark Kramer, Cambria
Thanks to Cambria Vet Clinic
With all the negativity that seems to dominate the headlines these days, I thought it would be nice to share a heartwarming example of human kindness.
A number of months ago, I faced a difficult decision that many of us face: the decision to put a beloved pet to sleep. Many of you knew Addie from Diva Day Spa and knew what a special little girl she was. She had been unwell for some time and had been under the care of Cambria Vet Clinic. Over the many months that she required regular care, I was impressed by the knowledge, kindness and compassion that we received at every visit. When the time came to make the decision, Dr. Alex was so incredibly patient and kind. He gave us a wonderful gift that day: unhurried time to say goodbye in a loving, supportive environment.
Later, I received a small plaque with Addie’s name and footprint and a sympathy card with personalized notes from each of the staff members who had cared for her over the course of her illness. Also, I received a letter from the Davis School of Veterinary Medicine informing me that a donation had been made in Addie’s name from Doctors Alex and Casey Erickson.
What a truly wonderful group of people! Thank you, Cambria Vet Clinic, for all of your terrific care. I look forward to seeing you again soon, with the new addition to my family.
Gratefully,
Judy Holland, Cambria
FES celebrates 20 years
Friends of the Elephant Seal (FES) recently celebrated 20 years of successful service at an anniversary party attended by almost 200 past and present volunteers along with some special invited guests.
Over the past 20 years, approximately 400 volunteers have spoken to 2.2 million visitors about respectful viewing of the elephant seals at the Piedras Blancas Rookery – that is something to celebrate!
FES is grateful to the following businesses, agencies, and individuals for their contributions to our special anniversary celebration: Hearst Castle Theater and staff, California Department of Parks and Recreation, San Simeon Tourism Alliance, Hearst Ranch Winery, Linn’s Restaurant, Cavalier Restaurant, San Simeon Bar and Grill, Brown Butter Cookie Company, Indigo Moon, Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill, Robin’s Restaurant, Boni’s Tacos, Sandy’s Deli, Albertsons, Spencer’s Fresh Market, Soto’s True Earth, Big Sur Restaurant, Cambria Pines Lodge, Cambria Pub and Steakhouse, Bev and Jerry Praver (Cambria Town Criers), Mark Chiolis (Videographer) and Frank de Vrode (print broker).
Special appreciation goes to Bud Laurent, former SLO County supervisor, who came all the way from Oregon to present insights into the formation of FES.
Lynette Harrison and Tim Bridwell, co-presidents, Friends of the Elephant Seal
Recent lot sales raise questions
I see that a parcel on Norton lane No. 465 on the CCSD wait list sold for $10,000.
The question in my mind is: Are the Eco bigots that control Cambria happy now? It is hard to tell, but there no shortage of Fifth Amendment deniers that control Cambria.
Jim Fedele, Cambria
Bad data spurs ambulance cut
The decision by the Cambria Community Healthcare District to remove one of two night shift ambulances was based on bad data.
At the last board meeting, CCHD administrative staff presented data designed to show that the need for a second ambulance at night is extremely rare. But, in fact, that second ambulance plays a very important role in ensuring our safety.
Staff reported that a second ambulance is in service only about 1 percent of the time, but in fact the data shows that almost 10 percent of the time two ambulances are needed at night. It shows how a simple error, a misplaced decimal point, can affect a very important decision.
Cambria’s ambulances are part of a countywide “move up and cover” system which pulls ambulances in and out of different areas to help ensure neighboring cities and towns are covered.
What will happen when our single night shift ambulance is called to an emergency in another town, or is asked to wait “just in case” at the top of Highway 46 or at Villa Creek Road? These “out-of-town” requests are increasing. Last year alone they were up 33 percent from the previous year.
The point is simple: having just one ambulance on duty at night increases the chance that it will take longer for an ambulance to respond to a call.
After considering all scenarios, I estimate the risk of delayed ambulance response from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. may exceed 40 calls this year alone. Your call could be one of those 40. Minutes count. Patient outcomes are better the quicker the patient arrives at the hospital for diagnosis and treatment.
Moreover, cutting the second night ambulance was not necessary. Cutting administrative overhead would save more than enough money to restore the night ambulance that was removed April 1.
Laurie Mileur, PhD, RD Cambria
