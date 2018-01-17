Cambrian letters to the editor, Jan. 18, 2018

Apply for CUHS foreign exchange
It is time for foreign exchange programs who wish to place students at Coast Union High School in the 2018-19 school year to apply. Please contact the district office for an application: 805-927-6121. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Coast Unified School District administration
Donald Trump: ‘The cat who ran away’
Donald Trump reminds me of that kid who could never make eye contact, and that cat who ran away when you tried to pet it. He is extremely unsure of himself. I am glad I didn’t vote for him.
Clive Finchamp, Cambria
More parking needed in SLO
So a very nice restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo, Thomas Hill Organics, is closing after one short year. Maybe those of us who used to enjoy shopping and dining in SLO can shed some light on the problem.
It’s simple: There is no parking in SLO.
Your soon-to-be-closed restaurant was built on one of our lost parking lots. We had to try to park in the structure on Palm Street (usually full) and hike up and down the hill to reach you. A hotel is going up on what is left of that great parking lot.
Also, there is no public transit available to get us around town if we do find a parking spot farther out.
Mary Ross, Cambria
