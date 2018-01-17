Nephew’s casserole from South Africa is a hit in California

So far, so good. I am consistently writing 2018 correctly; others have been reporting the usual lapse. It is indeed an auspicious beginning to a new year, and by nature I choose to remain an optimistic person. One reason is that I am reaching out to ask more for assistance, and relying less on being totally self reliant.
Case in point, I am proud to announce that during this year you will be hearing more and reading more in this Corner from our friend, Nancy Allen. She has contributed more than one entertaining and informative guest column, and after a delightful day of orientation and chatting over an extended brunch together, we plotted out the calendar of columns which she and I will contribute. I know you will enjoy her work as much as I do.
Another bit of recognition: Over the years, I have reported the joys of working with my grands and other family and friends in the kitchen, and seeing their progress on their own. Now may I introduce my great nephew, Iain Stewart, who recently relocated with family to Fresno after having been raised in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, where my nephew Arthur is a missionary.
Iain has demonstrated many recognizable talents, including dance and acting, cooking, writing and doing restaurant reviews, and now photography. The 16-year-old going on 17 delighted us at a Christmas gathering of the Stewart clan by preparing and presenting us with a traditional South African meal, complete with background info. Needless to say, the unfamiliar casserole was delicious, and I tried relating it to similar ones from other countries.
Daleen’s Bobotie
1 kg. (2 lbs. lean ground beef)
1 onion
2 slices of bread (broken into half bite-size)
1/2 cup milk
1 shredded carrot
1 shredded apple
1.5 tblsp. each of curry powder, ground ginger, ground coriander, turmeric
2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
3 tblsp. chutney (M.S. Balls brand preferably)
1 cup each plain yogurt and sour cream
4 eggs
Toppings: sliced bananas, shredded coconut, sambal (fresh tomato and onion salsa)
Sauté meat and your choice of onion together. Soak bread on milk, squeeze out excess liquid, and mix bread into meat mixture. Heat dried spices in a pan, and add in. Combine meat mixture, chutney, carrot and apple, and press into a 9-by-13 baking dish for three hours or overnight in the fridge, to allow the flavors to marry.
Mix together the sour cream, yogurt and beaten eggs. Pour over the meat mixture, and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 30-45 minutes until custard has set. Serve over a bed of yellow rice (prepared with a little turmeric), and pass the toppings to choose from. (Cook’s notes: I chose to dab a little over different spots to taste, and then mixed some together slightly. Also note that this wonderfully rich dish used large eggs and no reduced fat ingredients. Delicious!) Served eight of us.
