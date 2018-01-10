Cambrian letters to the editor, Jan. 11, 2018

NCAC vote to cover areas 2, 4, 6, 8
Unpaid volunteers on the North Coast Advisory Council advise county Supervisor Bruce Gibson on issues that affect the North Coast such as land use, zoning, traffic, public services, community growth, and quality of life.
The positions of Area Representative and alternate are up for election this time for NCAC Areas 2, 4, 6 and 8. To qualify, candidates must be over 18 years old and reside in the area they want to represent. Candidates for the elected and appointment positions must complete and return to the council a “Condition of Service” form, available at the NCAC website homepage under “Conditions of Service Forms” by 6 p.m., Feb. 21 to NCAC, P.O. Box 533, Cambria, CA 93428.
Only voters within Areas 2,4, 6 and 8 are eligible to vote. Consult the website www.northcoast advisorycouncil.org for maps showing the boundaries of these defined areas. Voters must bring positive identification with them to the polling place, such as valid driver’s license, passport, photo identification card.
Candidates are also sought for appointment to the council who will advise on agricultural and environmental matters, and the NCAC is also seeking volunteers for the vacant positions of Area Representative and alternate for Area 1, San Simeon.
Mike Lyons, Cambria
Fees put squeeze on fixed incomes
The county supervisors, city councils, planning commissions and the California Department of Real Estate mandates allow development problems such as: water supply limitations, congestion, excessive noise, lighting pollution, degradation of environment and scenic qualities.
There are four major ranching projects plus 23 projects in process or planned for SLO County. Litigation has started for Avila Ranch (Tribune, Oct. 19). The public is the ATM. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant management wants increased rates for its 2025 closure.
Cities are considering a parcel tax proposal, for lost revenue, to support their overhead. Fees are passed to new buyers by the developers for EIRs, new intersections, water/sewer pipes and state transaction surcharges. Service districts increase water rates to improve supply capability. New buyers should pay the increases.
Colleges, schools, public safety and fire protection will continue with property tax bonds based on increasing population. As property values and utility costs increase, so will property taxes, insurance and leasing costs.
Citizens with nearly fixed pensions need options for leasing housing and purchasing less than $250,000. How about RVs, mobile homes, manufactured homes, hotel suites and converting underutilized government property? All increases assure continuing homeless and more government bureaucracy.
Werner Koch, Cambria
Live community theater a treasure
Sometimes, with all the turmoil we are surrounded by, both within our nation and throughout the world, we don’t stop to fully appreciate the gifts in our own backyard, and Cambria has been blessed with many, to be sure. One such gift is the presence of excellent community theater in our town. We have not just one but two playhouses here, CCAT and Pewter Plough.
My wife and I recently attended a play at CCAT, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” While it is true that this play by Edward Albee is very dark, and at times uncomfortable, the performances by the cast were outstanding. This is a play that can be appreciated for the sheer power of their work. And, it is a play that should be seen because it rewards those who admire a strong cast deftly interpreting difficult subject matter.
Kevin Boylan, Cambria
