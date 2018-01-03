Resolution strategies and recipes for success in 2018

May love and peace prevail in 2018 and beyond. I mean “peace and love” for yourself as well as others, which is what leads many to create resolutions for the new year — bettering ourselves. We snicker about how long any of us lasts at keeping them. We joke, “Why don’t we just do this starting any time of the year?” But, however you look at it, this is what we do.
A few tips for making traditional resolutions stick:
▪ Make them achievable — Strive to accomplish something that is within your reach. If you are starting a new exercise program, choose a beginner’s class. Make it something you’ll have success at, and build from there.
▪ Make them believable — You may have lost some ability that will physically be impossible to replace (eyesight, heavy lifting, etc.), but you may have another ability that you can shine up. Trying to lose weight (a perennial favorite, right?) is admirable. Losing half your body weight in a month is unbelievable. Losing several pounds a month is more believable.
▪ Make them challenging — All the above said, giving yourself something you have to work for will make you focus more clearly on the goal you’ve set. It’s important to enjoy the process of whatever it is, but having to push yourself will make it all the more rewarding when you get there.
What about external resolutions (which, actually, can ultimately have internal rewards as well)? How about reducing plastic in your life? Look for the least amount of packaging possible (fewer processed foods, obviously) or at least foods in glass containers, which recycle endlessly and won’t leach particles into your edibles.
Many plastics are known to have reproductive disruptors (even if you’re not going to reproduce, you still have hormones to be messed with) and possible carcinogens. Reuse glass jars to store leftovers. Waxed bags or new-on-the-market beeswax-coated organic cotton fabric are perfect for covering bowls or wrapping sandwiches.
How about ridding your household of chemicals (OK, make it achievable — eliminate one cleaning product a week)? Natural disinfectants are as easy as soap and hot water. When that is not convenient (which is the point, supposedly, of most modern chemicals), a spray of cheap vodka will do the trick. Vinegar is good at most germs. Keeping it in a spray bottle with perhaps a few drops of tea tree oil is handy. Follow that with a wipe of a washable rag dipped in hydrogen peroxide, and cutting boards and bathrooms are safe again.
In fact, vinegar, lemon juice, tea tree/lavender/oregano/thyme oils, baking soda, washing soda, vinegar and isopropyl alcohol (for ink stains) are going to pretty much cover your cleaning needs. So, Barbara, you say you will never give up your Formula 409? Just try this recipe, will ya?
1 tablespoon washing soda
1/8 biodegradable dish soap (not Castile, as it will not blend with the vinegar!)
3 tablespoons white vinegar
1 cup hot water
Blend these in a large bowl to allow for the fizzing to take place, then pour into a spray bottle. The washing soda is terrific for cutting grease!
And, with all the unpronounceable names on labels (which beg the question, why would you put that stuff on/in your body?) on your daily cosmetics, washing, moisturizing products, why not make your own? Simple baking soda works as a tooth powder. My current recipe is:
2 tablespoons each of baking soda, food grade diatomaceous earth, bentonite clay
1 tablespoon calcium powder
4 tablespoon Xylitol (or powdered stevia)
2 teaspoons finely-ground clove
40 drops peppermint essential oil
Shake up and store in a jar. Coconut oil is a pure body moisturizer. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to it, and you’re good to go.
So, while you are rethinking your life, why not rethink those resolutions! Focus on better health in different ways, on being nicer, on being more open, on being happier, period!
From a Learning Strategies e-letter: “Create goals that lead to important tangible and intangible benefits. To increase your odds of success, make sure you are fully aware of all of the benefits in every part of your life. See them, hear them, feel them, taste them — imagine the benefits as fully as possible. Be impassioned by them, and you will achieve them.”
Dianne Brooke’s column appears weekly and is special to The Cambrian. Visit her website at www.ladytiedi.com. Email her at ltd@ladytiedi.com.
