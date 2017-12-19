To quiche his, or her own: Here’s a flaky holiday treat

Peace, Love, Hope, and Joy to you this Christmas from the Culinary Corner!
Feliz Navidad, Boas Festas, Buon Natali and Joyeux Noel! Mele Kelikimaka, Hari Natal, Maligayang Pasco and Geseende Kersfees! Sung Tan Chuk Ha, and Nollaig Shona Dhuit!
Gud Jul, Froliche Weihnachten, Frohe Feiertage, Glaedelig Jul, Prettige Kerstdagen, and Lystig Jul! Kalos Christou Yenna, Sreten bosich, and Rozhdestvon Khristovym!
Beannachtaí na Féile, Meilleurs Voeux, Felices Fiestas, and Frohe Festagge!
Spinach Quiche, by Nancy Allen
Pow! Here’s a Popeye of a recipe to sail you through the holidays. Whether you are serving six or 60, this recipe works. Easy and quick to prepare, this is a hostess’ dream for entertaining at brunch, lunch or dinner. It yields two pies, so you may freeze the second one for unexpected guests or busy days. For weeknight family dinners and lighter fare after the holidays, I often omit the pie shells and bake the filling in two greased pie plates, or 9-by-9-inch square glass dishes.
Recently, I prepared this quiche-like dish for an autumn brunch at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, baking all of the filling in a 9-by-13 glass dish. With a crisp green salad, late-season luscious red strawberries and an oatmeal/bran muffin on the side, this stimulated the parish hall abuzz with chatter and smiling countenances.
For dinner, add a seasonal side of riced or mashed yams splashed with the juice of a fresh orange and spiced with a dash of cinnamon. As promised, I do share recipes!
1 12-16 oz. pkg. frozen chopped spinach
6 large eggs, beaten
1 large 32-oz. carton cottage cheese (any fat content, I use 1 percent)
12 oz. grated cheddar cheese (I use Tillamook medium)
4 oz. melted butter (half stick)
4 tblsp. all-purpose flour
1 tblsp. Worcestershire sauce (I use Lea & Perrins)
1 pkg. of 2 deep-dish pie shells (others do not work)
Lightly steam or bring to room temperature the frozen spinach until thawed, and squeeze out all excess water; it is important to use “dry” spinach. In a large bowl, beat the eggs well with a whisk, add cottage cheese, and mix well. Grate cheese and add it to the mixture; stir until combined. Add well-squeezed spinach and combine until evenly mixed. Melt butter and pour over the mixture, and sprinkle with the flour. Add Worcestershire sauce and stir until all ingredients are well combined. Divide the mixture between two pie shells.
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for one hour. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before cutting pie into six slices. Serve hot or warm. (Cook’s notes: Consuelo ate hers cold the next morn.)
Shalom, Salaam, Friede, Mir, Pokoj, Henva, Beke, Sulh, Vrede, Iri’ni, Paco, Ruaha, Iri, Perdamaian, Kapayapaan sa Mundo, Beannachtaí na Féile, Hauole Makahiki Hou; Pas and Pax Vobiscum.
Schaslivovo Novogo goda; Amani Duniani; Asomdwoe ä; Selam ä; Here ä; Mutenden; Lumana ä; Nye; Runyararo ä; Emirembe; and Ukuthula ä from the African nations. Blwyddwyn Newydd Dda!
No matter what the language, Peace be with you all in the New Year!
