Cambrian letters to the editor, Dec. 7, 2017

Wharton off base in exchange with Dewayne Lee
I was very disappointed with the arrogant attitude of newly appointed director, Aaron Wharton. He accused applicant Dewayne Lee of something that was said during a debate in the 2016 election campaign that was simply not true. I attended that debate and was very surprised when Mr. Wharton accused Mr. Lee of having said that folks on the wait list, should just buy a home in Cambria if they want to live here.
Mr. Lee said no such thing; that comment came from another candidate, Tom Kirkey, who was quoted in The Cambrian, Sept. 30, 2016, as saying the following during the debate “I’m not sure if we have any legal obligation to the people on the water wait list. If you want to live in Cambria, there are 72 houses for sale in Cambria right now. You should purchase one of those and move the (water) meter to your lot of your choice.”
Directors began receiving letters supporting Mr. Gray on Nov. 28. On Nov. 30, I called Mr. Gray to ask if he had filed an application for the vacancy – he said he hadn’t, but planned to do so. I found it odd his supporters were writing to directors, requesting he be appointed, when he hadn’t even filed.
Mr. Gray also told me he “sent a letter out to friends who would support him,” yet Mr. Wharton questioned Mr. Lee about sending out a letter to garner support, but not to Mr. Gray. When I learned of the tactic being used by Mr. Gray, I sent out a group e-mail asking recipients to write to directors, requesting Mr. Lee be considered for the vacancy. I suspected members of the board may use the letters received as criteria for appointing Mr. Gray. And that is exactly what occurred at the meeting. It was Mr. Gray who began the letter-writing campaign, not Mr. Lee.
I would suggest Mr. Wharton get his facts straight in the future, before stating untruths. I was also disappointed in Mr. Wharton’s lack of decorum toward the board president; I hope we do not witness such displays in the future.
Tina Dickason, Cambria
Little people lose big with tax bill
After the last national election, we were promised that “the swamp would be drained” in Washington and that the undue influence of special interests would be history: Since January that “swamp” has grown into a huge cesspool.
Many voters assured themselves, with naiveté and skewed logic, that anyone of extreme wealth cannot be “bought” and therefore has integrity beyond reproach.
We have a government packed with individuals of such wealth, or who cater to this elite, and it is insular and corrupt. It represents the “buyers.” The concept of “the public good,” or “the general welfare,” is irrelevant and meaningless to these individuals.
The tax bill before Congress is the product of a wealthy elite, a minority who feel that, like the late billionaire Leona Helmsley boasted, “only the ‘little people’ pay taxes.”
Of course, we, the majority of Americans who do not have extreme wealth, are these “little people,” and we are the ones who will lose, and will pay, if this bill is passed.
Donald Archer, Cambria
Fox’s death raises bigger question
Regarding the fox that was euthanized in Arroyo Grande, it’s unfortunate that an alternative solution to its taking up residence there wasn’t employed. There’s been much commentary on what happened, some of which is rather extreme. It seems to me there is an underlying philosophical issue that is implied with the incident, which I have not read about. The issue being: Can we as a species live in harmony with the natural world we live in, or is the natural world here solely for our purposes? If it is in opposition to our purposes, do we have the right eliminate it?
Witness what damage we’ve done to the planet with an attitude of nature being here for our pleasure only. The alternative is to live our lives in harmony and partnership with nature and thereby promote a system that supports life instead of destroying life. All other species have a right to fulfill their destiny without our interference. The person whose chickens were threatened should have been able to outsmart the fox to safeguard their chickens. Had they done so and not had the fox killed, the fox might be alive and delighting many people today.
John Zinke MD, Cambria
CAN president thanks supporters
Cambria’s Anonymous Neighbors (CAN) Board of Directors would like to thank all the 120-plus members of the CAN organization for their volunteering. Without your support, there would be no CAN.
Since 1980, CAN has served the Cambria/San Simeon area with many services for all ages of residents. Our major activities are providing rides to people who have no transportation or vehicles to nonemergency medical appointments, give medical equipment to sustain living at home, hold a large monthly food distribution, do minor household repairs, and offer visitations and calling those who are left alone. We receive between 60 and 110 calls a years for assistance. Some of those calls for assistance we can’t handle and will direct the caller to the proper organization(s).
We provide these services at no charge, as our funding is given through charitable donations to CAN. We are a 501-C-3 nonprofit agency and no one receives a salary. We have never had the need to hold a fundraiser.
So if you have some free time, would like to be a volunteer for an awesome organization in our Cambria community, do give us a call. We are always in need of drivers for nonemergency medical appointments and coordinators in our different causes. Call 805-927-5673.
Douglas B. Spelts, CAN president
