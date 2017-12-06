Cambria’s Maggetti House hits milestone: outdoor renovation

Once again, the Cambria Historical Society hits another milestone, the outside renovation of the Maggetti house on Center Street adjacent to the Historical Museum.
Many folks in our community have been impressed with the transformation of this unique piece of history, which was originally constructed about 1870 as a small residence. A second story was added about 1900, for successive families that lived and worked in the small village.
After it was saved from demolition in 1978, several businesses operated there. The Historical Society acquired the property in 2014, and after a grant from the San Luis Obispo Beautification Grant Program, completed necessary repairs and painting. Recently a donation from a generous benefactor cleared the mortgage and allowed us to formalize plans for the “Nancy Mouré Research Center”
The center is to be user-friendly and open for the public to access information in our archives, which will be housed in the facility.
Because the venue is secure and weather proof, we are at a point where we can safely store materials, rather than utilize a storage unit. We are now able to accept more materials that members of the community may be storing in their homes. This could include documents, artifacts and small items.
We are also asking our current supporters to bring forth any of the archival materials they have been storing for us. We wish to thank everyone for the safekeeping of important memorabilia, which reflect Cambria’s rich heritage and will provide a legacy for years to come. Stay tuned for news of the next stage of this annex to the present day museum.
Consuelo Macedo’s column on North Coast history and Cambria Historical Society activities appears the first Thursday of each month and is special to The Cambrian.
Editor’s note: This feature was written in collaboration with Debbie Carolan.
About the museum
The Cambria Historical Museum and bookstore, 2251 Center Str. at Burton Drive, are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: 805-927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com, and like the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
