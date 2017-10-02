How lucky is your cat? Find out by entering this contest

Some folks believe black cats bring bad luck. At HART, we believe that cats — all cats — bring good luck. To investigate this theory, HART is hosting a Most-Lucky-Cat contest.

How do I enter my cat? If you have a lucky-cat story, email it to us. In 100 words or fewer, let us know how or why your cat brought you good luck. Be sure to send a photo of your favored cat, as well. Please include: your name, complete address, phone number, and the lucky cat’s name (plus photo).

How can my cat win? An impartial panel of judges will select the 10 “lucky cat” stories they find most engaging. Skill, though, takes us only so far. From these 10 finalists, the winning and runner-up stories will be chosen in a drawing — as independent verification of the cats’ luck-bringing karma. Winners will be announced in November on the HART website, and their lucky-cat stories and photos will be published in HART’s winter newsletter.

Don’t wait! Email your Most-Lucky-Cat contest entry by Oct. 31 to warmhearts@slohart.org. Email entries only, please. Be sure to include your cat’s photo (in JPEG format).

Special-Needs Adoption Month

HART’s special-needs cats are those that call for special care. While some may simply need patient TLC and an inside-only home, others may require routine administration of medications, such as eye drops. If you have room in your life and heart for a special cat, we invite you to visit the shelter to meet our adoptable “specials” — their adoption fees will be waived throughout the month of October.

Annual Cause for Paws Raffle

Once again, HART’s Guardian Angel (GA) program is sponsoring their popular Cause for Paws fundraiser. This year, local businesses, artists, and Guardian Angel supporters have donated 47 tempting raffle prizes for the event. (GA funds are dedicated exclusively to covering costly medical procedures that HART’s general fund cannot handle on a routine basis.)

Tickets — $10 apiece or three for $25 — may be purchased at the HART office, at Cambria’s Farmers Market, or by phone (805-927-7377). The drawing will be held on Oct. 28. Winners will be notified by phone or email and need not be present to win.