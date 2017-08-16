Cambrian letters to the editor, Aug. 17, 2017

CCSD board basks in ‘job poorly done’
This letter is in response to the article, “Cambria services district offices will get a new home.” CCSD board members (with the exception of Harry Farmer) continue to award themselves for a job poorly done, and Cambrians are forced to foot the bill. We are told, “…in the long term, this will benefit ratepayers and taxpayers...” What a load of bunk!
The 2018 CSD Board of Directors’ election cannot come soon enough.
Gail Stevens, Cambria
Rodeo Grounds aren’t West L.A.
What’s happening to the Rodeo Grounds is definitely the canary in the coal mine. I have seen this happen before up in Mammoth Lakes back in the late ’70s.
The only flat alpine meadow accessible to all the public was owned by the U.S. Forest Service. Little did anyone know that a big Idaho developer by the name of Dempsey was busy trading some useless acreage along Highway 395 to the Forest Service for the Old Mammoth Meadow. Before anything could be done, the pristine meadow with Mammoth Creek meandering through, became paved with Snow Creek Condominiums. No longer could the elderly, young children or the handicapped be able to enjoy what the alpine wilderness offers.
The reason for the Mammoth story is to compare it to what has been done to the Rodeo Grounds. The only flat, accessible meadow land in all of Cambria is being turned into West Los Angeles. Soccer, baseball, dog parks and restrooms belong in an urban environment. We are supposed to be bucolic Cambria.
Where were the groups of tree huggers that have almost chocked Strawberry Canyon to death? Where was the North Coast Advisory Committee that walked up my street to question me about my plans to rebuild my home that was destroyed by a tree a few years ago? Where was the Coastal Commission that intrudes into every inch of our town?
It’s done. It’s really a shame that we the people really had no say. The Grounds were a peaceful place where families could walk. Dogs could explore without restraint. Those of us less physically able could experience open space just a short walk off Main Street.
This may be an indication of things to come. The perception of urban thinkers is that every place, regardless of its natural setting, requires the same amenities. This is a damaging mindset that destroys special and unique resources. We can’t save the Rodeo Grounds, but maybe just keep our eyes and ears open to proposed changes the future.
Gary Boyle, Cambria
