Cambrian letters to the editor, Aug. 10, 2017

It makes sense to see “Nunsense”
“Nunsense” — what a great title for a musical play. Two friends and I went recently and had a ball! I don’t want to give anything away, but you have to get to the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre early so you can sit in one of the first three rows. Why? You ask? Oh dear, what can I tell you? Just do it.
The singing is first class, and the timing is very professional. The nuns are nothing like the ones I’ve ever come across, but then, none of the ones I knew ever killed anyone. Darn, it’s so hard not to give away this very funny story!
Did they get the dead nuns out of the freezer in time? Oh rats! I’ve got to stop my review and praise of this delightfully funny show, or I’ll give the whole story away.
Just go. You’ll be glad you did — we are.
Elaine Kilgannon Beckham, Cambria
See Agatha Christie play in Morro Bay
Far from the larger issues of our town and our day, my husband and I ventured down to Morro Bay last Saturday for a terrific performance of “And Then There Were None.”
This Agatha Christie play, performed with all its mystery and intrigue, was beautifully staged and acted by the theater company By The Sea Productions.
It was so good to see performers familiar to Cambrians from Pewter Plough Playhouse thriving in this new venue.
Naomi and Jim Collins, Cambria
Facts are apolitical
Mark Schmitt wrote (in a Tribune letter to the editor), “Shame on NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, etc. for letting their political views taint accurate reporting of real news and fueling the hatred of the alt-left.”
Facts are apolitical. Scapegoating will not heal an ego bruised by the weakness of one’s convictions. Threatening Democrats and attacking the media does not disguise the reality of 20 years of failed economic and international policy on the part of conservative leadership and their supporters.
Bradley Zane, Cambria
Adoptions of older foster children rare
Recently, a rare thing happened in Fresno: an 18-year-old foster youth was adopted. The high school senior had spent most of his childhood in foster care and was finally adopted by his “forever family” as he stood on the brink of adulthood.
Carson Petersen’s story is unique. Statewide, only 15 of 12,025 foster youth ages 18-21 were adopted in 2016. Young adults in foster care can receive support from the state until age 21 if they’re working or going to school, so many have opted to stay in foster care.
Imagine, though, that 12,000 older foster youth were not adopted last year and likely won’t be before they age out of the system. Who is there for them? Who helps them with job applications, financial aid forms, and advises them about important life decisions?
CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, work with foster youth of all ages, including those entering adult life. Often, CASA volunteers are a young person’s only consistent adult presence. You have the power to help a foster youth successfully transition to adulthood. Become a volunteer with CASA of San Luis Obispo County.
Heidi Turbow, mentor program and advocate supervisor, CASA
