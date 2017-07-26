What’s it like to raise a pig for the Mid-State Fair?

My name is Angelina Perez. I am 15 years old and a new sophomore at Coast Union High School. I was requested to write a short paper on my Future Farmers of America (FFA) experience this school year at CUHS.
We are approximately 16 students who have two goats, five beef cattle, and 11 market hogs. I have a pig, so I will share that experience with our readers. We purchased our show pigs from Nebraska, and they came to us on April 3 of this year. They were weaned and weighed 40 to 60 pounds. The objective is to raise them to weigh 220 to 270 pounds, in about three months, and to show well and get the best auction price possible at the California Mid-State Fair.
This is my first year in FFA, and my previous 4-H experience helped me to learn responsibility, teamwork, communication, time and financial management skills, among other things. I also learned some basic veterinary medicine when my pig became very ill.
My pig’s name is Kylie, and she is a Yorkshire cross. We at first fed her three times a day, then later on, twice a day in addition to exercising, maintaining health and grooming, and training them for show. I have put in about 190 hours so far. We purchase feeds and supplements. She eats about 8 to 10 pounds of feed per day and now gains 8 to 10 pounds per week.
Kylie is unique because she has pink and has brown patches along her muscular body and has very big ears. We transported our animals to the fairgrounds last Sunday and will be there daily a.m. to p.m. to feed and prepare them for the shows and then the auction Saturday.
You may come and visit us at the fairgrounds in the new Paso Robles Pavilion for livestock. I’ll give you a report on how we fared at the fair next week. Come and see how we are doing! Hope to see you there!
