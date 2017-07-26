Cambrian letters to the editor, July 27, 2017

Thanks for fire teams’ fast action
The firefighters did an amazing job! Without the fast action we received we could, have lost homes, business and even lives! They did a great job and saved all and our little town. A big “thank you” to Cal Fire and the entire crew, who all worked together so well.
Joyce Williams, Cambria
Water facility was not a rush job
Steve Provost’s July 19 column “From Hwy. 1 to a high school pool, get it right and don’t get burned,” of course offers sound advice. But I had to chuckle at the implication that Cambrians are prone to rush things. If we’re prone to anything here, it’s to talk and study (and, of course, argue) rather than act.
The column cites the Sustainable Water Facility as a rush job, but this point is accurate only as to the actual construction time for the project. It was indeed built quickly. But this was not because of the “human instinct … to go full speed and get ’er done.” The 180-day construction timetable was a specific requirement of the emergency county permit under which the project was built.
As for the planning of the project, that was typically Cambrian: It goes way, way back.
The essentials of the project — purifying water from the area of the CCSD percolation ponds and using it to recharge the San Simeon Creek well field – were detailed as early as 1991, in a 221-page study by the John Carollo Engineering firm. Many years later, a similar plan stood out as the most cost-effective alternative in a 2013 study of water supply alternatives by CDM Smith for the CCSD and the Army Corps of Engineers. The CCSD adopted it, with some modifications to cut costs and deal with brine disposal, for the 2014 project.
Studies of water-supply alternatives are said to take up 10 feet of shelf space at the CCSD. From what I’ve seen, that estimate may be conservative. Around here, projects are more likely to get studied to death than built in haste.
Tom Gray, Cambria
Efforts to build pool will stay active
As one of the individuals who is working toward getting a community swimming pool for Cambria, I’d like to thank Stephen Provost for his coverage of our efforts and assure him that we remain hopeful.
I, for one, am not discouraged. Any project of this size will run into unexpected hurdles. They are not roadblocks or game-enders, just temporary problems that need to be resolved.
I feel like a partnership with the schools would be the best way to go, but we have been exploring other options as well.
A community pool would be beneficial in so many ways. Our children would learn how to swim and be safe not only in the pool but also in the ocean. Our adults could use it for general fitness, and it could be used for physical therapy as well. Ideally, it would be located away from the wind of the coast and it could be covered for year-round use.
Bev Praver, Cambria
Four-way stop will disrupt traffic
Regarding the four-way stop recently install at the intersection of Highway 46 and Vineyard Drive, the front-page article quoted CHP Officer Pat Seebart, “People had clamored for it, and now ... they’re upset about it.” That is not quite true. Yes, that intersection has a sight-line problem for those on Vineyard looking west on Highway 46, so something needed to be done. However, the solution was not the best option.
Just like in Cayucos and Morro Bay, when the cross streets are significantly unmatched in thoroughfare, traffic lights should be used, going to red on the busy road only a short time after a lesser-road vehicle approaches the intersection. Four-way stops are best for cross streets of comparable stature, such as Burton and Ardath drives in Cambria.
So now the flow of Highway 46 traffic will forever be disrupted, even when there are no Vineyard Drive vehicles for hours on end. And even without an overpriced environmental study, that extra acceleration from cars and trucks alike will just add unnecessary pollutants to our otherwise pristine environment.
Randy Schwalbe, Cambria
