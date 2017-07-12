Cambrian letters to the editor, July 13, 2017

Thanks for July 4 success in the park
The Cambria American Legion family would like to thank the community for the great July 4 Picnic in the Park. The park was full of people all day long and into the night when we enjoyed the fireworks show. So many people did so much to make it happy.
We would like to say thanks in a special way to some special people. We thank the Cambria and San Simeon Tourist Boards who were very generous in their support. We appreciate the help we got from Supervisor Bruce Gibson. We thank Linn's Restaurant for their support and the great pie-eating contest. Thanks to our friends at Harvey's Honey Huts.
Thanks to the Cambria Rotary and Cambria Lions for being an important part of the day. Thanks to the hard working volunteers from the American Legion, Sons of the Legion and Legion Auxiliary who worked for three days to put this event on for the community.
Thanks to the vendors who sponsored the collection cans in their businesses, including Corky, Cookie Crock, Shell Station, True Value Hardware, General Store, Coffee Den, Chamber of Commerce and Rabobank.
Congratulations to John Argonti who won the 55-inch TV and to Bob Casper who won $1000.
Special thanks to Brock Carter for his help at Shamel Park.
Brian Griffin, past commander, American Legion Post 43
Comments